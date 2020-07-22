Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1,283.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $186.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.98. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $187.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

