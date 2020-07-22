Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,366.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.70. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

