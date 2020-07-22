Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 45.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $307.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.41. The stock has a market cap of $313.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.60.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 870,394 shares of company stock worth $262,005,387 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

