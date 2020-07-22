Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires Shares of 319 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at $364,542,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $195.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.83. The stock has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

