Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires Shares of 284 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,075,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after buying an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after buying an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,686,000 after purchasing an additional 921,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $259.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.44. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $269.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.