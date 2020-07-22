Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,257 Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Stericycle by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,083,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares during the period. Saddle Point Management L.P. increased its position in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. now owns 1,600,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,367,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,384 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Stericycle by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,185,000 after purchasing an additional 481,300 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barrington Research cut Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

SRCL stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

