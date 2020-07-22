Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 1,594 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPM stock opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

