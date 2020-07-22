Financial Analysis: First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) vs. Heartland Banccorp (NASDAQ:HLAN)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get First United alerts:

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Heartland Banccorp pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Heartland Banccorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares First United and Heartland Banccorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $74.56 million 1.05 $13.13 million N/A N/A Heartland Banccorp $59.26 million 2.47 $13.20 million $6.45 11.40

Heartland Banccorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First United.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Heartland Banccorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Heartland Banccorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 15.56% 8.53% 0.74% Heartland Banccorp 21.57% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First United and Heartland Banccorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland Banccorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heartland Banccorp has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.66%. Given Heartland Banccorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Banccorp is more favorable than First United.

Volatility & Risk

First United has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First United beats Heartland Banccorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, 1 call center, and 26 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.