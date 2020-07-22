Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $172.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS stock opened at $143.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 275.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.