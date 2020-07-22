Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,189 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,386% compared to the average daily volume of 80 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $67,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter worth $79,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCAU opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.88. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

FCAU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.