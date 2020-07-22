Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $285,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,070 shares of company stock worth $4,419,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

