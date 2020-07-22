Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.02

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.02 and last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 191695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,070 shares of company stock worth $4,419,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

