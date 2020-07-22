Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Facebook’s analysis:

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $241.75 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $250.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.92 and a 200 day moving average of $206.50. The firm has a market cap of $688.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,342. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.