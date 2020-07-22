Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $315.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $244.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.90.

NASDAQ FB opened at $241.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.50. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

