Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Reduced by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $241.75 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $699.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,342. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.