Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Retirement Network raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

NASDAQ FB opened at $241.75 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $699.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

