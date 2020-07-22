F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in F5 Networks by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,749 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $137,461,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total transaction of $285,320.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $2,078,134 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura increased their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

FFIV opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day moving average is $130.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

