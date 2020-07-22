F.N.B. Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $155,120. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

