Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.7% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

XOM stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

