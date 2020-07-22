Exxon Mobil Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

XOM stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

