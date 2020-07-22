Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $65.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

EXPE stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. Expedia Group has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after purchasing an additional 734,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,614,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

