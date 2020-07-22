eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.78

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 23918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,464,000 over the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter worth about $508,000. State Street Corp raised its position in eXp World by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

