Exfo Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:EXF)

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exfo in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$92.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.06 million.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Exfo from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

EXF opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $289.06 million and a PE ratio of -49.91. Exfo has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$6.50.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

