Exeter Financial LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

