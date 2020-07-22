Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec has a 52-week low of €17.17 ($19.29) and a 52-week high of €27.29 ($30.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.86, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.48.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.