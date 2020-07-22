Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $862.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

