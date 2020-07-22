Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $12.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

NYSE:EVH opened at $10.27 on Monday. Evolent Health has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $862.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.