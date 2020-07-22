Everus (EVR) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 86.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Everus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $5.60 and $33.94. Everus has a market cap of $508,111.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everus has traded 88.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045685 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.44 or 0.05162379 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017833 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00056540 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,497 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $24.68, $51.55, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $50.98, $18.94 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

