Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.8% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after buying an additional 2,652,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $325.66 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

