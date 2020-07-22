Evercore ISI Downgrades FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) to In-Line

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

NYSE FE opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 532.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

