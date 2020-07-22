Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.83.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $140.61 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $2,456,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $843,747.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,438.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock worth $11,157,929. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

