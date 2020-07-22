Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.31.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $215.72 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,483,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $492,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,986 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

