Eric M. Margolin Sells 12,525 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 12,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $1,199,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 373.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 446.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.