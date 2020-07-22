Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by TheStreet

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ELS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

NYSE:ELS opened at $62.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

