Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WABC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 61,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

