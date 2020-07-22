Equities Analysts Set Expectations for VICI Properties Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 69.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 68.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

