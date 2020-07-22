Equities Analysts Set Expectations for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

USB stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

