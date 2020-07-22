Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit Realty Capital Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

SRC opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

