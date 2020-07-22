Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $556.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,816,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,085 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 45.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 437,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

