Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trilogy Metals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trilogy Metals in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TMQ. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

TMQ stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 195,514 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $357,790.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

