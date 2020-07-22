Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.63. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 31.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.58.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$37.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$485,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,850 shares in the company, valued at C$2,877,520.80.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

