Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Extra Space Storage, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.18.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $853,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,976 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

