Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) PT Raised to $17.00

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold Cp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Shares of EQX opened at $11.09 on Monday. Equinox Gold Cp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

