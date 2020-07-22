Equinor ASA (EQNR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/16/2020 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

7/16/2020 – Equinor ASA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

7/15/2020 – Equinor ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2020 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

6/15/2020 – Equinor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/14/2020 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/4/2020 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

6/3/2020 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

5/28/2020 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/26/2020 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

Shares of EQNR opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of -90.82, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

