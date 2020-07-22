Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Equinix by 2,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.74.

Shares of EQIX opened at $725.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $735.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

