EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $59.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EOG. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,980,582,000 after buying an additional 12,170,763 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,071,515,000 after buying an additional 10,383,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,634,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $155,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,494 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

