EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,131 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Standpoint Research lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

EOG stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.98. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

