Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Trading Up 5.7%

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) shares were up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.10, approximately 5,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 252,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Envision Solar International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 74.97% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVSI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International in the first quarter valued at about $825,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envision Solar International Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVSI)

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

