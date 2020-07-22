Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$0.80

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.10 to C$0.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.65 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.67.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

TSE:ESI opened at C$0.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.39. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $118.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$383.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$385.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.