Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Raised to $0.80

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $0.60 to $0.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

ESVIF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.75 to $0.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.10 to $0.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.71.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

